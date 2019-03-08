PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested after she crashed a motorcycle and assaulted an officer Friday evening, according to Portland police.

At around 5 p.m., a Portland police officer was driving with police lights and siren activated on Southeast Holgate Boulevard near 118th Avenue to help on an emergency call. Instead of moving over to the right, a motorcyclist sped up, according to police. The motorcyclist, later identified as 38-year-old Angela Dunson, ended up losing control and crashed.

The officer pulled over to help Dunson and address her dangerous driving when she ran away, police said. Police said the motorcycle may be stolen.

The officer then attempted to take Dunson into custody and a struggle ensued.

Police said Dunson attempted to grab the officer’s Taser but couldn’t. Dunson then grabbed the officer’s baton and used the baton to assault the officer, according to police. The officer then used a Taser on Dunson, but it was ineffective. Another officer arrived and used their Taser, which was effective and allowed the officers to take Dunson into custody, police said.

The assaulted officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Dunson was taken to the hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the crash. After she was treated, she was booked into the Multnomah County on the following charges: