Police, victim's family to hold news conference on 'brutal' assault in Lake Oswego

Police said the July 30 attack occurred at a home near the intersection of South Shore Boulevard and Canyon Drive.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Lake Oswego police and family members of the victim will hold a 10:30 a.m. news conference on a stranger-on-stranger assault that happened July 30.

KGW will live stream the press conference in the video player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Police said the attack occurred at a home near the intersection of South Shore Boulevard and Canyon Drive.

A stranger entered the garage around 11 p.m. and brutally assaulted the resident, according to police.