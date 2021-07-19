Police suspend search for armed robbery suspects in SE Portland

Police set up a perimeter and tried to track down four suspects who carjacked a man at gunpoint.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police suspended a search for armed robbery suspects in Southeast Portland on Monday morning and told residents they no longer needed to shelter in place.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, four people carjacked a man at gunpoint, forcing him out of his truck in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police said the man was able to track the suspects' location because his cell phone was still in the truck.

Officers located the victim's truck near Southeast 124th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Two men were inside the truck and two men were outside it. All four men ran away when police approached the truck.

Police set up a perimeter from Southeast 122nd Avenue to 129th Avenue and Tibbetts Street to Powell Boulevard. They called in the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and residents within the perimeter were asked to shelter in place.