Police ask for public's help locating suspect in fatal January stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are seeking the public's help finding the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in January in Northeast Portland.

Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gerson Perez-Gil, 18, for second-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing and killing Isaiah J. Maza Jr. on Jan. 31.

Police said if someone sees Perez-Gil they should call 911 with details about where he is and what he is wearing, and should not approach him.