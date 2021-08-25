Police ask for public's help locating suspect in fatal January stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are seeking the public's help finding the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in January in Northeast Portland.
Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gerson Perez-Gil, 18, for second-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing and killing Isaiah J. Maza Jr. on Jan. 31.
Police said if someone sees Perez-Gil they should call 911 with details about where he is and what he is wearing, and should not approach him.
Anyone with non-time sensitive information about Perez-Gil or this homicide case should contact PPB Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0762.