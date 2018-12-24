A man took off with a stolen van in downtown Portland Monday, but not before hitting several other cars.

Portland police were called to SW Washington and 10th Avenue by the main food cart pod for a report of a carjacking around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect took out a gun, then carjacked someone in a maroon 2008 Chrysler Town and County minivan with the Oregon plates 829HXP.

The minivan will likely have rear-end damage from hitting multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police encourage anyone who sees the vehicle to contact 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail at 503-823-0412.

Twitter user @CalicoAli witnessed the carjacking and provided KGW's Mike Benner with his account: