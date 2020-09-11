Police tow 16 vehicles during street-racing crackdown in Portland, arrest 14 people

Officers responded to reports of more than 400 vehicles gathering in Portland on Sunday night for illegal street-racing events.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police made 14 arrests and towed 16 vehicles Sunday night after officers responded to reports of more than 400 vehicles gathering in Portland for illegal street-racing events.

Police were busy dealing with illegal street racers all weekend. On Saturday, officers broke up a dangerous street racing event that took over the intersection at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

Officers arrested one person for vandalism. According to Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen, a person at the event reportedly fired shots into the air with a gun and people in the crowd at the street racing event threw fireworks and rocks at officers.

In a press release sent early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said that illegal street racing events have been a problem in Portland for years, but officers are now facing new challenges, including "street takeovers, where participants block traffic to perform stunts." Police are also seeing widespread promotion of the events on social media, including invitations to participants from other states, and an increase in aggression toward officers.

On Sunday night, officers broke up numerous street-racing events on the top deck of the Fremont Bridge, the Interstate Bridge, the Sunset Highway tunnel, and intersections including Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Columbia Boulevard, North Marine Drive at Portsmouth Avenue and North Lombard Street at Ramsey Boulevard.

Police said 16 vehicles were towed and 14 people were arrested. Officers also detained three teenagers in a stolen car. Eight other traffic citations were issued, and there were three crashes suspected to be related to speed racing. No injuries were reported in the crashes.

