Beaverton police officer shoots at armed burglary suspect during foot chase

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton police officer fired his weapon at an armed burglary suspect during a foot chase in which the suspect fired a shot, shooting himself, on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened near Southwest Alger Avenue and 14th Street at around 8:20 p.m. Police said the suspect was injured and taken to a local hospital. Police did not say if the shot fired by the officer hit the suspect. The medical status of the suspect was not reported by police.

The suspect was wanted by Beaverton police for a burglary that happened earlier Wednesday. He also had an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation, police said.