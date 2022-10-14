One man shot in downtown Portland police shooting

The man is expected to survive. Some streets in Southwest Portland will remain closed as an investigation is underway.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot in downtown Portland in a shooting involving police officers Friday night near Southwest 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is receiving treatment. He's expected to survive. He is being detained as the investigation continues, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:07 p.m., blocks away from where road closures are set up for President Biden's arrival later Friday night.

An out-of-town couple witnessed the incident and told KGW they heard a loud commotion. The man who was shot appeared to have been walking away from police, then they heard a single gun shot. The man appeared to have been hit in the arm, according to the couple.

No officers were injured, PPB said.

During the investigation, Southwest 12th Avenue will be closed between Columbia Street and Madison Street and Southwest Jefferson Street will be shut down between 11th Avenue and 13th Avenue.

Detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit will remain on-scene investigating. PPB said the investigation will likely continue for several hours.

The last police shooting in Portland was Oct. 5, as officers covered three separate crime scenes in the Lloyd District. An officer with the Portland Police Bureau told KGW at the scene that a stolen Subaru had been crashed during the incident and that MCSO had fired at someone. No one was hurt in that shooting.

As of Oct. 12, there have been 1,031 confirmed shootings in Portland, including 313 people injured in shootings. Portland has been grappling with an ongoing increase in violence over the past few years. According to a PPB shooting incident statistics dashboard, there were 1,314 confirmed shootings in 2021, 920 in 2020 and 413 in 2019.