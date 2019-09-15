HILLSBORO, Ore. — An officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro Saturday night sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that officers were dispatched at 8:29 p.m. to the Extended Stay America hotel at 10665 N.E. Eider Court to investigate "suspicious circumstances."

At 9:12 p.m. an officer fired their weapon upon encountering subjects related to the investigation inside a room at the hotel, police said. One of those subjects was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no current threat to public safety and no road closure. The investigation is ongoing.

