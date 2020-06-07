Photos: Suspect wanted for arson at Northeast Portland police precinct

A group of people set the police station on fire while people were inside, and damaged and burned nearby businesses, all of which are owned by people of color.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a reward for information about a suspect in an arson at the police bureau’s North Precinct on June 26.

A group of people set the police station on fire while people were inside, and damaged and burned nearby businesses, all of which are owned by people of color, during an hourslong clash with police officers.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell called the group’s actions reprehensible and evil. Faith leaders and members of Portland's Black community denounced the violence as an attempt to distract people from the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Police released images of one suspect wanted in connection with the North Precinct fire.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 in cash for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.