PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are searching for the driver in a single-vehicle crash that left a woman seriously injured early Sunday morning. The driver walked away from the scene, police said.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday. The driver, 29-year-old Nicholas Woods, was speeding on Southeast 92nd Avenue, traveling south, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several cars parked near the intersection of 92nd and Southeast Bush Street.

Police say Woods left the scene on foot. They say he may be injured.

Nicholas Woods is the suspect in a crash that left one woman seriously injured on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Portland, Oregon.

Portland Police Bureau

A passenger in the car, 34-year-old Cherie Swanson, suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive. The other passenger, Swanson's fiance, was treated at the scene.

If you know where Woods is, please call Portland police at 503-823-2103.