OREGON CITY, Ore. — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into several unlocked cars in Oregon City on Wednesday night.

Oregon City police said the thefts happened around the Gaffney Lane, Meyers Road, Clairmont Way and Leland Road areas.

Surveillance video shows the suspect trying to open several cars and entering the ones left unlocked, police said.

Theft from vehicle suspect 18-023510 from Oregon City Police on Vimeo.

Police offer the following tips to keep you and your belongings safe:

Don’t leave valuables or bags that contain valuables in your car

Make sure to lock your car when you leave it

Get into a routine of double checking every night that your car is locked

Anyone with information or has surveillance video is asked to call police and refer to case #18-023510.

