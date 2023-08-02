Portland police search for man who struck woman in head with metal bottle in 'random assault'

The man threw a metal water bottle directly at a woman's face, striking her hard enough to cause her to lose consciousness.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking for the public's help to find the person who threw a metal water bottle at a woman's head in an apparently random attack at a downtown Portland light rail station.

The woman was walking past the Providence Park MAX station near Southwest 17th Avenue and Yamhill Street at 10:50 p.m. Friday when the suspect abruptly threw the metal bottle at her face, striking her hard enough to cause her to lose consciousness, according to a Portland Police Bureau news release. The suspect was unknown to the victim, police said.

Security footage released by police shows the woman and a man holding hands and walking along the sidewalk opposite the platform. The suspect can be seen stepping out from under the platform shelter and onto the tracks before throwing the bottle, causing the woman to fall against the adjacent building wall and the man to lose his balance.

The suspect steps back onto the platform and then crosses the tracks toward the couple a few seconds later, and the man stands up and positions himself between the woman and the suspect. The suspect then veers off down the sidewalk, walking out of the frame. Police said he left the area heading east on Yamhill Street.

Police released two surveillance video screenshots of the suspect and described him as a white man in his 20s or 30s, last seen wearing a dark flannel jacket with a dark hood, a black shirt with a white logo on the chest, black pants and carrying a backpack.