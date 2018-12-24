PORTLAND, Ore. — A man took off with a stolen van in Downtown Portland on Monday, but not before hitting several other vehicles.

According to the Portland Police, a man brandished a gun before taking a maroon 2008 Chrysler Town and County minivan with the Oregon plate: 829HXP.

The vehicle will likely have rear end damage from hitting multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police encourage anyone who sees the vehicle to contact 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail at 503-823-0412.

Twitter user @CalicoAli witnessed the carjacking and provided KGW's Mike Benner with his account: