ALOHA, Ore. — Police say they are searching for a shooting suspect in Aloha.

A person was shot near The Patrician Apartments in the 18000 block of Southwest Shaw Street on Thursday morning.

Deputies said they were using a K-9 to search for the suspect. The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the K-9 search has ended.

K9 search has ended. Area schools are no longer on lockdown. https://t.co/fPaQOgDYal — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) September 6, 2018

Aloha High was in lockout but the lockout has been cleared, the school announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

