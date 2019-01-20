HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are asking the public to help locate a white work van that ran over a man and woman on Saturday night, killing the woman.

First responders were called at 7:40 p.m. to the report of pedestrians hit at the corner of Northeast 17th Avenue and Northeast Cornell Road in Hillsboro.

At the scene, Hillsboro police learned that a man and woman walking west had crossed Northeast 17th Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk.

A southbound white work van hit the couple while turning east from Northeast 17th Avenue onto Northeast Cornell Road.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released surveillance photos of the white work van they believe was involved. They plan to arrest the driver, a police spokesperson said.

Northeast Cornell Road was closed between Northeast Arrington Road and Northeast 21st Avenue for the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Hillsboro police at 503-629-0111.