Jordan Brown was killed during a robbery at World of Weed Cannabis Dispensary. For now, the owner has decided to keep the store closed.

TACOMA, Wash. — Jordan Brown was killed on March 19 at the World of Weed Cannabis Dispensary during an armed robbery. Dispensary owner Alden Linn says the impact of Brown’s death has been felt far beyond his business.

“He was a stellar employee, well respected and appreciated by the community. One of the stars of our whole team,” Linn recalled. “It’s just a very sad and tragic event that nobody should have to go through.”

According to charging documents filed last week, Montrell Hatfield, 16, got into a physical altercation with Brown before Brown was shot by one of Hatfield’s accomplices.

Footage of the robbery and shooting at World of Weed also helped detectives connect the teen to five other dispensary robberies in the Puget Sound area after investigators noticed Hatfield's limp due to his prosthetic leg, which is visible in the surveillance video.

A bench warrant has been issued for Hatfield, who has been charged with first degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The rash of dispensary robberies prompted owners to meet with members of the state’s Cannabis and Liquor Board yesterday for a roundtable discussion on ways to protect themselves.

Linn offered suggestions ranging from changing banking regulations for dispensaries to increasing funding for law enforcement.

However, Linn said he has no plans to reopen until he feels his business can operate safely.

“We’re still closed, and we’re gonna stay closed until we feel safe and are able to open with confidence that we can handle ourselves,” Linn promised.