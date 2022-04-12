Police search for armed robbery suspect near Gresham; two in custody

A major law enforcement presence descended on the area of Northeast 162nd and Sandy on Tuesday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies swarmed an area on the far northeast side of Portland on Tuesday afternoon in a search for an armed robbery suspect following a car chase punctuated by gunfire.

Two suspects were taken into custody, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said, but at least one more remained at large.

Both the sheriff's office and the City of Gresham asked the public to stay inside or avoid that area during the investigation.

Law enforcement is searching for an armed robbery suspect near NE 162nd Avenue & NE Sandy Boulevard. Two suspects are in custody. Avoid the area, as many roads are closed. pic.twitter.com/d7LxO61fqG — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) April 12, 2022

The robbery happened at the Columbia Gorge Outlets in Troutdale just before 4 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Three suspects reportedly used a gun to rob one of the stores, though authorities did not immediately reveal which one.

When deputies started pursuing the suspects in a vehicle, at least one of the suspects fired a gun. The sheriff's office said that no deputies fired their weapons in response.

The suspects drove westbound on Northeast Sandy Boulevard when they ran into another vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Officers were able to quickly take two of the suspects into custody, but a third got away.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the suspects was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of 5 p.m., the sheriff's office indicated that the third suspect was still on the loose. At one time there were 64 police units involved in the response and search.