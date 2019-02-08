PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers are responding to a report of a shooting in Northeast Portland.

Officers converged on the 6100 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue, near Ainsworth Street, just after 2 p.m.

It's unclear how many people were hurt.

A Portland police spokesman said officers are setting up a crime scene.

A KGW crew is heading to the area.

This story will be updated.

