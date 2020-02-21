PORTLAND, Ore. — Police rescued six human trafficking victims, all of whom are young girls, from a Portland hotel room Thursday night.

Four of the minors are from the Eugene area, according to Eugene police.

On Tuesday, Eugene officers received a report of shots fired and a possible abduction of several minors. Officers could not confirm that information at the time, but they began investigating the case.

Eugene police received a related call on Wednesday about two missing children believed to be taken to the Portland area for trafficking.

Eugene detectives worked with the parents of the alleged victims and with Portland police to identify a hotel room where several minors were allegedly being held.

On Thursday evening, Portland police entered the hotel room and rescued six young girls, including four from Eugene. They took two adults into custody.

The names of the adults have not been released.

Eugene police say the investigation with Portland police is ongoing.

