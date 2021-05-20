Police release video of NE Portland assault, seek suspect

A man was attacked while walking down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in October. Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect in an assault of a 55-year-old man in Northeast Portland in October of last year. Police have released surveillance video of the attack.

The assault happened on Oct. 20, 2020 at about 6 p.m. Surveillance video shows the victim walking down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Graham Street when a car pulls up, a man gets out of the driver's seat, walks up to the victim and starts to punch him repeatedly, even after the victim went to the ground.

The video also shows a woman get out of the passenger side of the car during the assault. After the assault, the suspect gets back into the car and drives off, leaving the woman behind.

WATCH: Surveillance video of attack (warning: may be disturbing to some viewers)

The victim told police the suspect was a Black man, about 6-foot-1 and slim. He described the woman as a white woman, 5-foot-2, 160 pounds, with short brown hair. He told police she was possibly homeless.

According to the video, the suspect car was a mid-2000s Cadillac CTS, possibly silver, with what looks like a Washington state license plate on the back and no license plate on the front.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about this felony assault investigation is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.