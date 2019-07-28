STAYTON, Ore. — Police on Saturday released a sketch of a man who they say attempted to sexually assault a teenage girl in Stayton earlier this week.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m. on July 24. The girl was walking on a pathway near 7th Avenue and East Hollister Street when she was grabbed by a man, according to Stayton police.

The suspect was described as a white man who is medium height with reddish-brown short hair and a beard. He’s about 30-40 years old. He was wearing jeans and a green shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Stayton police at 503-769-3421.