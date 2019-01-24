PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting in downtown Portland that left two men injured. The shooter is still on the loose, but police don't believe there's any danger to the public.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, near West Burnside and Park Avenue. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

"This guy, he's about 5-foot-5, came up and pulled out this .45. It was a big old pistol. He shot three times and then ran way. It was pretty ruthless. It was scary," a witness told KGW.

Portland police said they obtained various descriptions of a possible shooter from witnesses at the scene. On Friday morning, police described the man as 18 to 21 years old, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing dark clothing and a backpack. He ran away southbound after the shooting, police said.

Officials are still working to find the shooter, as well as witnesses and victims.

Police have not determined what led up to the shooting.There was a disturbance less than a block away just before the shooting, and detectives are attempting to determine if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Jeff Pontius at 503-823-2081

