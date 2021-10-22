Portland police recover dozens of stolen cars in three days

Last month, an average of about 30 cars were stolen every day in the city of Portland, according to police data.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police recovered 44 stolen cars in three days earlier this week as car thefts rise citywide.

In September alone, more than 900 cars were stolen in the city. The month before that, more than 800 cars were stolen.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, North Precinct officers recovered 33 stolen vehicles in 48 hours along with a stolen trailer and barbeque.

Another 11 stolen cars were recovered Thursday around a homeless camp off Northeast Airport Way near Northeast 138th Avenue, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau.

Allen said the vehicles were stolen from all over the metro area, from Vancouver to Hillsboro.

Portland police data shows 77% of stolen vehicles are recovered within 30 days, with 89% recovered to year-to-date. Police said those statistics give them hope.

"The problem is no doubt pretty pronounced, but the officers are doing everything they can to address this and try to get the vehicles back to owners," said Sgt. Allen.

Alexa Vandercook said she found her Subaru herself after someone stole it on Tuesday with her husband's wallet still in it. The thief used his credit card, which actually helped Vandercook track down the car.

"I looked to my left on Ivy Street and MLK and there were my tail lights," said Vandercook."

She was relieved to just get her car back, despite finding it vandalized.

"He tore off my license plate and left scratches on my rear hatch," said Vandercook. "There were meth pipes, there were knives, clothes, trash. It reeked."

Like a lot of Portlanders, Vandercook knows police are understaffed and overwhelmed. Car thieves know that too.