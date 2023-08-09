Residents urged to shelter in place as police pursue armed man near Southeast 82nd and Ash

Police said officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun threatening people in the area, but the man ran when officers found him.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have urged residents near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street to shelter in place while they search the immediate area for an armed man.

Officers were dispatched after police received reports of a man with a gun threatening people in the area, according to the Portland Police Bureau public information officer. Police located the man, but he refused to comply and ran. Dispatch records show the incident began at around 12:19 p.m.

Police have set up a perimeter and are attempting to find the man and take him into custody. A reverse 911 call has been sent out urging residents to shelter in place. The exact location and geographic extent of the perimeter area and shelter-in-place notice were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

