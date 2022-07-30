Police: One dead, several people hurt in shooting in Old Town entertainment district

The late night on Friday continues a violent week of multiple shootings in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and at least two other people were injured following a shooting Friday night in Portland's Old Town entertainment district.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded at 9:31 p.m. to the 500 block of NW Couch Street and found two apparent gunfire victims. One was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead, while the other was treated at the scene.

Soon after, police said a third person injured in the shooting arrived at a local hospital, transported privately, with life-threatening injuries.

Several blocks of the area around West Burnside Street between NW 4th and 5th Avenues were closed late Friday and early Saturday morning while homicide and crime scene investigators worked the scene.

Portland's Old Town neighborhood has been the site of several shootings and altercations in recent months, often late night with large crowds gathering at local nightclubs and bars. Private security has increased in the area, and business leaders have rallied to press the city for more action to address neighborhood concerns.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Tony Harris at Anthony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov.