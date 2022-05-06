Police report officer-involved shooting in Northeast Portland

Officers responded to the area of Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street on Friday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off part of a Northeast Portland neighborhood near Sandy Boulevard on Friday night after an "officer-involved shooting," according to a Portland Police Bureau (PPB) spokesman.

Officers originally responded to a call near the intersection of Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street shortly before 9:15 p.m., categorized as a "suspicious subject, vehicle, or circumstance." That grew to include 28 police units after shots were fired, though the details were not immediately clear.

PPB confirmed that no officers were hurt in the shooting. One suspect was injured and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

"An initial report of an officer shot was incorrect and officers are unhurt," the PPB spokesman said.

Detectives were just arriving at the scene around 11:30 p.m. for an investigation. Northeast Mason Street was closed between Northeast 77th and 80th. Northeast 78th and 79th were closed between Skidmore and Sandy.