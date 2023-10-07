Police officer injured during vehicle chase near Milwaukie

Law enforcement responded to an armed robbery at a car dealership near Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Courtney Avenue.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Milwaukie police officer was injured after being hit by a Clackamas County Sheriff's vehicle while chasing an armed robbery suspect Monday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded around 6:10 p.m. to a reported armed robbery at Volstice Auto, a car dealership near Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Courtney Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County. The deputies searched for the suspect in a stolen white Ford Ranger, the sheriff's office said. The truck reportedly had front and rear end damage after hitting several vehicles in the parking lot.

About 10 minutes later, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Air Unit and the Milwaukie Police Department located the suspected stolen vehicle. Deputies were able to eventually stop the vehicle after using spike strips and a pursuit tactic known as the PIT maneuver, or precision immobilization technique.

At some point during the chase, a Milwaukie police officer was injured after being hit by a deputy's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The officer was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.

The sheriff's office did not release the name of the injured police officer or the suspect, and has not said what charges the suspect may be facing.

