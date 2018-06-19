GRESHAM, Ore. – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who entered a woman’s apartment while he was naked and tried to assault her on June 5.

According to police, the man walked into the woman’s unlocked apartment, near Southeast 202nd Drive and Morrison Terrace, and got into bed with her just after 4 a.m.

The woman woke up, kicked the man and chased him out of her apartment.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s. He is 5-foot-6 with an average build, dark shaggy hair and a slight mustache.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Gresham police.

