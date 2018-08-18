TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man on the walking trail near Barrows Road and Horizon in the Progress Ridge area Friday night.

At 5:25 p.m. a man walking his dog on the trail became agitated by comments made form two men with skateboards he came across police say.

Officers say after they exchanged words the dog walker stabbed one of the skateboarders in the thigh. During the assault, the victim's friend hit the man on the forehead with his skateboard before he ran away.

The injured skateboarder was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described to be in about his 50s, 6-feet-tall, thick built, darker skin tone, and had black hair. Officers say he has a visible injury on his head and was wearing a teal-colored tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

