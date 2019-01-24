PORTLAND, Ore. — Detectives are investigating whether an armed robbery of a Longview restaurant in December is connected to a homicide in Kelso late last week.

D'Anthony Leslie Williams, 19, was arrested in Camas on Wednesday night for the murder of Kelso convenience store clerk Kayla Chapman on January 19.

Janet Ruiz, owner of the Monarca Restaurant in Longview, believes one of the suspects that robbed her restaurant a month ago may be the same man accused of killing Chapman.

On December 16, Ruiz said she and her husband were closing the restaurant when two men approached them. One of the men grabbed her by the hair and the other shoved her husband to the floor, Ruiz said.

The man who pushed her husband to the ground had a gun. Both men took off with cash, according to Ruiz.

Ruiz said one of the suspects and their white getaway car look similar to the suspect and vehicle used in the Kelso robbery and homicide.

"I'm not sure it's the same people, but they're really similar," she said.

