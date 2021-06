Initial reports indicate a woman inside a hotel was injured and taken to the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating an area around Hotel Eastlund on Northeast Grand Avenue after a shooting Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicate a woman inside the hotel was injured and taken to the hospital. Police have not said if the shooting took place inside the hotel.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.