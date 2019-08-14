PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded around 4:43 a.m. to a reports of yelling and shots fired in the 3200 block of Southeast 136th Avenue. They found blood at the scene and evidence that shots had been fired.

Police searched the scene and a home in the area that officers believed was involved in the shooting, but found no victims in the area or at the residence.

While police were investigating the scene, a potential shooting victim showed up at an area hospital, police said. The man's condition is unknown.

According to police, there is no identified ongoing risk to community members in the area.

Southeast 136th Avenue, north of Powell Boulevard, is closed while police investigate the area where the shooting occurred. The road will reopen as soon as it's safe to do so, police said. Investigators will continue to gather evidence, including witness accounts and video.

If anyone has information about the shooting, please call the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.