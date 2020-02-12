Death of 20-year-old in North Portland ruled a homicide

Officers found the body of Gabriel Rivera while conducting a welfare check near North Columbia Boulevard and Bank Street on Wednesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man whose body was found Wednesday morning in North Portland has been identified and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Officers found the body of 20-year-old Gabriel Rivera while conducting a welfare check near North Columbia Boulevard and Bank Street around 7 a.m. A medical examiner determined Rivera died from gunshot wounds. He is the 48th homicide victim in Portland this year, according to police.

No other information about Rivera's death has been released.