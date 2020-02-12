Death of 20-year-old in North Portland ruled a homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man whose body was found Wednesday morning in North Portland has been identified and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Officers found the body of 20-year-old Gabriel Rivera while conducting a welfare check near North Columbia Boulevard and Bank Street around 7 a.m. A medical examiner determined Rivera died from gunshot wounds. He is the 48th homicide victim in Portland this year, according to police.
No other information about Rivera's death has been released.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov.