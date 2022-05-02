Police investigate deadly Portland shooting in Argay Terrace neighborhood

Portland police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the Argay Terrace neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in the Argay Terrace neighborhood.

Around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said officers were dispatched to an apartment on Northeast 131st Place. Upon arriving, police said they located a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers on the scene applied a tourniquet to a bleeding gunshot wound on the man's leg. Portland Fire and Rescue (PF&R) along with paramedics arrived and attempted lifesaving efforts.

The injured man was taken to a hospital by ambulance and died sometime later at the hospital, PPB said.

Police closed off the surrounding area of the apartment complex and began their investigation. PPB homicide detectives are handling this case and no suspect information is available at this time.

The police bureau had been investigating a separate injury shooting in the area when this shooting occurred.