Police investigate 4 shootings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — Police are investigating four shootings that left two people wounded in Portland within about three hours on Saturday night.

Police say two people, a 15-year-old girl and a man, were wounded in two of the shootings in different locations but both were able to walk into hospitals seeking treatment on their own.

The first incident occurring around 8:30 p.m. near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Where it is believed the 15-year-old was wounded.

The second shooting around 9:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard injured an adult man.

In the third shooting, an occupied home in the 6600 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue was hit by at least nine bullets but no one was injured.