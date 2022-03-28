Police identify victims in deadly Salem homeless camp crash

A driver crashed into a homeless camp early Sunday morning in Salem and hit six people, four of whom died.

SALEM, Ore. — Police have released the identities of the victims in a crash that killed four people and injured two others when a vehicle drove into a homeless camp in Salem early Sunday morning.

The four people killed were Jowand Beck, 24, Luke Kagey, 21, Joe Posada III, 54 and Rochelle Zamacona, 29, according to the Salem Police Department.

The injured victims are Derrick Hart, 43 and Savaanah Miller, 18, both of whom are still hospitalized. A hospital official said they were both in fair condition as of Monday afternoon.

Family members of all of the victims have been notified except the family of Beck. Police said investigators haven't been able to locate anyone from Beck's family, and have asked anyone who knows how to get in contact with them to contact the traffic team at 503-588-6293.

"Sunday’s crash was such a tragic incident. The members of our Traffic Team did a tremendous job of quickly working through the investigation to make an arrest and in our effort to bring justice to the victims and their families," Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack said in a statement. "Our department will continue working with our social service partners and supporting them in any way possible as we move forward together with our community."

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Front Street Northeast and Division Street Northeast. Authorities said on Sunday that a preliminary investigation suggested that the driver of a two-door sports coupe traveling northbound on Front Street crashed into the homeless encampment.

The car pinned two people underneath. Salem Police said two people died on the scene and four were taken to Salem Health hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two of them later died at the hospital.

Ryan Wright was living at the camp at the time of the crash. He said the car came so close to him, he could have reached out and touched it.

"All I remember is the screaming, pretty much," he said. "And we heard a pop and I look over and there is a car coming straight at us." He said some of his friends were the victims who died.

Mike Wade came to the camp after hearing one of his close friends had died. He helped others in the camp salvage their belongings and prayed for the victims.

“It gets me weaker every day hearing about us die one by one,” Wade said. “My friends are dead and I don’t know what to say.”

The driver, identified as Enrique Rodriguez, 24, was arrested and charged with four counts of manslaughter in the first degree, a misdemeanor DUI charge, assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree and six counts of reckless endangerment.