17-year-old David Douglas student shot and killed in Southeast Portland identified

Police said the boy who died was 17-year-old La'Marcus Brazile. The three other teens who were shot were 14, 15 and 16 years old.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the teen who was killed in a shooting on Sunday, April 17 in the Centennial neighborhood of Southeast Portland as 17-year-old La'Marcus Brazile.

Three other teens, all boys, were shot and survived. Portland police said Friday the other victims were 14,15 and 16 years old. Police did not release their identities, though David Douglas School District said two victims, including Brazile, were students in the district.

"We are holding the families of all four victims deep in our thoughts, and we acknowledge that this is a traumatic event for all who know them, including both staff and students, whether former or current," David Douglas School District said in a letter sent to students and families.

Police have not released any suspect information or said what led up to the shooting. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street, near the city's border with Gresham, around 8:43 p.m. on Sunday and found Brazile dead at the scene.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler posted a video message on social media Monday afternoon and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Three young men had their lives changed forever and one young man will never have the chance to start his adult life," Wheeler said.

Gun violence took the life of a teenage boy last night and left three others injured. I am relentlessly focused on finding solutions to this crisis. I send my deepest condolences to the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/qPKKEqnEUo — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) April 18, 2022

At least 31 people have been killed in homicides so far in 2022, and most have been killed by gun violence. Portland is on pace to surpass its record-breaking year of homicides in 2021.