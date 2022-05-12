Portland police: Security guard killed in May 6 shooting near South Waterfront

Police said Sircharles Marc Anthony Jones, 22, was shot and killed near the intersection of South River Parkway and South Moody Avenue on May 6.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who died in a May 6 shooting near downtown Portland's South Waterfront has been identified as 22-year-old Sircharles Marc Anthony Jones.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said Thursday that Jones was working as a security guard at the time he was killed.

On Friday, May 6 around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of South River Parkway near South Moody Avenue. There, they found Jones dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. A medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find any potential suspects. No arrests have been reported.

As of Thursday, PPB has not released any information on the circumstances of the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

There have been at least 37 homicides and more than 150 injury shootings in Portland so far this year. The majority of homicides involved a firearm.

At this rate, the city is on track to surpass the record-breaking number of homicides reported 2021. In the majority of homicide cases, no suspect has been arrested or charged.