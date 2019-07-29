PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on Sunday night.

Officers responded to Northeast Russell Street near Northeast Rodney Avenue at 6:40 p.m. and found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Tylone Tolliver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Tolliver died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.

Tylone Tolliver

Portland police

Police have not released any suspect information.

A man who said the victim was his brother-in-law told KGW he has no idea why someone would kill his family member. He and others are devastated.

"It’s really heartbreaking right now," the man said.

RELATED: One person wounded in SE Portland shooting

RELATED: One person shot in NE Portland; suspect at large

Sara Stout lives a block and a half away from the shooting.

She said she heard the gunshots, a lot of them, and it sounded like fireworks. That’s what she thought it was, until she saw the police presence.

She said she’s unaccustomed to seeing so many police and crime-scene tape in her neighborhood.

"It's terrifying. It's our neighborhood and it's otherwise a peaceful place. It's scary,” Stout said. "It's very sad someone lost their life right here. It pretty much breaks my heart."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.