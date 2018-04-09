KEIZER, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Keizer, police say.

The man, identified Wednesday as Bryan Franklin O'Connor, was found by officers inside a home in the 400 block of Cummings Lane North, according to the Keizer Police Department.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and confirmed O'Connor died of a single gunshot wound.

All the people involved in the incident have been located by police.

A homicide investigation continues.

