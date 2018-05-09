PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man whose body was found in a burning car early Wednesday morning.

Andrew P. Hathaway, 28, died of homicidal violence, according to the state medical examiner's office.

Firefighters trying to put out a burning car found Hathaway's body inside the vehicle and immediately summoned police. Homicide detectives and forensics specialists were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters responded to the car fire at 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of North Marine Drive, a stretch of industrial businesses west of Interstate 5. The car was parked in the lot of the Marine Drive Distribution Center.

Detectives do not believe the community is in danger in relation to this case.

No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

