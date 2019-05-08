SALEM, Ore. — Two people were killed in separate shootings Sunday in Salem.

The first shooting happened at 12:48 a.m. a person was shot at Englewood Park and later died at a local hospital.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Ishaq Saleem, of Keizer.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 400 block of 22nd Street Northeast, and found a person who'd been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died. Police say a suspect has been questioned by investigators, and that more information will be released once it's available.

The two shootings happened less than a mile from each other, but police said they're not related.