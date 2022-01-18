6 victims shot at Eugene concert identified by police; more information needed from witnesses

Police said all the victims are either in stable condition or have been treated and released from the hospital.

EUGENE, Ore. — Police identified the six victims who were shot in a parking lot outside a popular concert venue in Eugene on Friday night. Police reported after the shooting that one of the victims was critically injured, but on Monday morning, police said all six victims are either in stable condition or have been treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at WOW Hall on West 8th Avenue in downtown Eugene. Four men and two women, all between the ages of 21 and 30, were injured in the incident. Four were from Pendleton, one was from Eugene and the sixth was from San Francisco. Police released the following information about the victims:

Richard Daniel Lemmon, age 26, of Pendleton, Ore.

Jason Jamell Smith, age 25, of San Francisco, Calif.

Aaleigha Mechelle Tynan, age 25, of Eugene, Ore.

Reyshaun Dominique-Joseph Supuni, age 30, of Pendleton, Ore.

Tristin C. Vanblokland, age 26, of Pendleton, Ore.

Priscila Wavaline Camarena, age 21, Pendleton, Ore.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made. After the shooting, the Eugene Police Department set up a tip line and asked witnesses to come forward. On Monday, police reiterated the need for witness cooperation. Police said they still don't have enough information to determine whether the shooting was random or targeted at individuals or a group.

"There has been some cooperation, which is greatly appreciated, but having a healthy level of solid tips and cooperation is what is going to help investigators," Eugene police said in a Monday news release.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said Friday that witness cooperation is a critical component to solving this case.

"We're going to solve this through good investigation, good evidence collection and we're going to solve it with witnesses being willing to come forward and share with us what they saw and potentially what evidence they may have captured on cell phones or other types of devices," he said.