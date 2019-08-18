GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police have identified a homicide victim found Saturday morning, and they continue to search for suspects in his death.

The man discovered near the intersection of Northeast Wilkes Road and Northeast 181st Avenue was 38-year-old Nathan Butchek of Portland, police said Monday. He had been stabbed to death.

Buthcek's body was found shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses reported police searching for clues in an area near the southeast corner of the intersection.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone who saw or heard anything that may be related to the man’s death is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.