PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot in Southeast Portland on Friday night, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of Southeast 127th Avenue, near Stark Street, at around 10:15 p.m.

Officers arrived to find Oscar Rodriguez Torres, 38, dead at the scene. An autopsy determined he had died from homicidal violence. His family has been notified.

Investigators are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457