PORTLAND, Ore. — The body of a man found inside a Northwest Portland apartment on Monday by parole and probation officers checking on a client who had missed an appointment has been identified.

The body of Sy B. Powell,42, of Portland was found at 12:06 p.m. at the Sally McCracken Apartments located at 532 Northwest Everett Street.

An autopsy has been performed but the cause and manner of death are still under investigation according to police.

Anyone with information about the death should call Detectives Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

