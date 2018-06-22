HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Hillsboro woman is accused of beating her children, underfeeding them, and forcing them to wear urine-soaked clothes to school.

Merlinda Avalos, 49, was arrested on 12 counts of criminal mistreatment and one count of tampering with evidence.

Merlinda Avalos

Washington County Jail

The victims were all minors who lived with Avalos. They were all related and Avalos has acted as their guardian since 2012.

According to Hillsboro police, the children were abused in the following ways:

They were all confined to one room.

If the children made noise or got off their beds, they were beaten.

Not allowed to use the bathroom at night. They had to use a urine jug.

Only allowed to eat one peanut butter sandwich for breakfast and another one for dinner.

Not allowed to watch TV, read books, or go out and play.

Only allowed one shower a week.

Forced to wear urine-soaked clothes to school.

Avalos is also an elderly adult caregiver, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone other victims or witnesses are asked to call Hillsboro police at 503-681-6175.

© 2018 KGW