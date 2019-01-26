PORTLAND, Ore. — A man driving the wrong way while intoxicated was arrested after he crashed into at least one vehicle and his car rolled over onto its hood early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland, police said.

Christopher Powell, 30, was assessed at a hospital and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., Powell was driving his Kia westbound in the eastbound lanes of Southeast Division Street at 130th Avenue, according to Portland police. Powell crashed into an eastbound Ford Focus, causing his Kia to flip onto its roof, police said. An eastbound Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was then struck by either the Kia or Ford Focus, police said.

All drivers and passengers, four people in total, were taken to hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.