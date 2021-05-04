Deputy injured in police chase with wrong-way driver in Clark County

The suspect, driving a stolen Ford F450, rammed into a deputy during the police pursuit.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Clark County sheriff's deputy was hurt during a police chase with a wrong-way driver in a stolen truck that ended in the east Minnehaha neighborhood.

The suspect, 33-year-old Travis Street of Bonney Lake, was booked into the Clark County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and third-degree driving with license suspended.

The pursuit began at 8:10 p.m. Monday when a deputy made a traffic stop of the suspect, who was driving the wrong way on Northeast St. John's Road in Vancouver and had nearly caused a head-on crash. The suspect, driving a white Ford F450 and towing a cargo trailer, gave the deputy a false name and then fled the scene.

Deputies pursued the suspect as he continued to drive the wrong way and nearly hit several motorists, including a deputy at Northeast 60th Street and St. John's Road. The deputy was forced off the road and crashed into a utility pole but wasn't injured.